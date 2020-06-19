718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

Amenities

Gorgeous remodel in Congress Heights. New wall to wall carpet throughout the condo and a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and. Two huge Bedrooms with larger double pane windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has a larger than life Double closets and space to fit a KING. Live close to the METRO with all of the amenities of a suburban lifestyle. Dine in or eat out all types of cultural cuisine to tantalize your tasted buds. Minutes to the Capital Beltway,National Harbor, Downtown and The MGM. Make this your Home Sweet Home