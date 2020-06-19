All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

718 Brandywine Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

718 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodel in Congress Heights. New wall to wall carpet throughout the condo and a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and. Two huge Bedrooms with larger double pane windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has a larger than life Double closets and space to fit a KING. Live close to the METRO with all of the amenities of a suburban lifestyle. Dine in or eat out all types of cultural cuisine to tantalize your tasted buds. Minutes to the Capital Beltway,National Harbor, Downtown and The MGM. Make this your Home Sweet Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have any available units?
718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
