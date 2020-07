Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

NEWLY RENOVATED! CLOSE TO METRO! Don't miss this 1 Bedroom & Den first floor unit with living room, dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, built in microwave & fridge. Additional room which could be used as den/library or family room and much more... Washer/Dryer to be installed.