All applications due Sunday, May 12th at 11PM ~ Inviting 3BD/2BA row-home located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This lovely row-home features an UPDATED kitchen, repurposed ORIGINAL hardwood floors, separate formal dining and living rooms, and a large basement featuring EXPOSED BRICK, perfect for entertaining! Just a short walk to Union Station, the Eastern Market, and H Street NE. Great walking score of 91! *Open House 05/11 - 1-3PM