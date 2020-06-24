708 G STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Lots of charm in this 3BR, 2 1/2BA townhouse. Unique renovation with exposed brick walls, natural slate flrs, 3 working brick fpls, front and rear patios. Pkng, CAC, W/D, MBR with fpl and loft. 2blks from Eastern Market Metro and Pennsylvania Ave. Convenient to commercial services, restaurants, parks, public library, indoor community swimming pool. We are looking for tenants with positive rental history, good credit and a minimum 4 :1 income/rent ratio. Application fee is $50./adult applicant. We verify rental history, credit, income and employment. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Pets must have verification of clean bill of health by licensed veterinarian within the last 30 days, verification of legally required vaccinations and references. There is a one-time pet fee of $500, of pet fee of $50./month. (The $500. is not a pet deposit.) IMPORTANT: If pet is dog, tenant must have provision for dog to relieve itself outside during the day (tenant works at home, has dog walker, works nearby/comes home for lunch etc.) Rent is $3975. (includes parking). Security deposit is $3900. Tenants are required to have a renters insurance policy in place when lease is signed. Available April 15, 2020. Open house showings have been suspended. Call to make an individual viewing appointment.