All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 708 G STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
708 G STREET SE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

708 G STREET SE

708 G Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

708 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Lots of charm in this 3BR, 2 1/2BA townhouse. Unique renovation with exposed brick walls, natural slate flrs, 3 working brick fpls, front and rear patios. Pkng, CAC, W/D, MBR with fpl and loft. 2blks from Eastern Market Metro and Pennsylvania Ave. Convenient to commercial services, restaurants, parks, public library, indoor community swimming pool. We are looking for tenants with positive rental history, good credit and a minimum 4 :1 income/rent ratio. Application fee is $50./adult applicant. We verify rental history, credit, income and employment. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Pets must have verification of clean bill of health by licensed veterinarian within the last 30 days, verification of legally required vaccinations and references. There is a one-time pet fee of $500, of pet fee of $50./month. (The $500. is not a pet deposit.) IMPORTANT: If pet is dog, tenant must have provision for dog to relieve itself outside during the day (tenant works at home, has dog walker, works nearby/comes home for lunch etc.) Rent is $3975. (includes parking). Security deposit is $3900. Tenants are required to have a renters insurance policy in place when lease is signed. Available April 15, 2020. Open house showings have been suspended. Call to make an individual viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 G STREET SE have any available units?
708 G STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 G STREET SE have?
Some of 708 G STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 G STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
708 G STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 G STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 G STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 708 G STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 708 G STREET SE offers parking.
Does 708 G STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 G STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 G STREET SE have a pool?
Yes, 708 G STREET SE has a pool.
Does 708 G STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 708 G STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 G STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 G STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University