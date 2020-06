Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Charming 2BR 1BA on two levels - living/dining combo with hardwood floors, kitchen on main level with easy access to rear patio and two parking spaces. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and washer/dryer. City scenery overlooking grassy ball field. Minutes to Howard Univ, shops, restaurants & Columbia Heights, Shaw-Howard U Metros. Pls note nearby future construction. Property will be open for viewing Sunday 7/28 from 12-1pm.