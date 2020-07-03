All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 18th Street

707 18th Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

707 18th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bce0c8008c Welcome to 707 18th Street! This beautiful two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit was constructed in 2016 and occupies the top two floors of a boutique condominium building. The high-end finishes and private rooftop deck with amazing city views make this a must see! Apartment Features: Beautiful maple hardwood flooring throughout Large windows allow for tons of natural light Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and gorgeous tile backsplash Convenient dining area on main level Open living room area towards front of house Powder room on main level Second level leads to spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and custom designed closets Good sized second bedroom towards front of the unit with built-in custom queen sized murphy bed and closet Additional full bathroom in second floor hallway Stairs take you up to the third level featuring a wet bar w/ wine fridge and private rooftop d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 18th Street have any available units?
707 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 18th Street have?
Some of 707 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 707 18th Street offer parking?
No, 707 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 18th Street have a pool?
No, 707 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 707 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

