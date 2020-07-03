Amenities

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bce0c8008c Welcome to 707 18th Street! This beautiful two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit was constructed in 2016 and occupies the top two floors of a boutique condominium building. The high-end finishes and private rooftop deck with amazing city views make this a must see! Apartment Features: Beautiful maple hardwood flooring throughout Large windows allow for tons of natural light Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and gorgeous tile backsplash Convenient dining area on main level Open living room area towards front of house Powder room on main level Second level leads to spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and custom designed closets Good sized second bedroom towards front of the unit with built-in custom queen sized murphy bed and closet Additional full bathroom in second floor hallway Stairs take you up to the third level featuring a wet bar w/ wine fridge and private rooftop d