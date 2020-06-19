705 QUACKENBOS NW

Amenities
Beautiful, recently renovated basement unit with lots of natural light, in a quiet neighborhood with a separate entrance. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. No pets allowed! All utilities included. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. Off street parking, in unit washer/dryer and a 15 minute walk to metro, grocery stores, Sunday farmers market, shops, library, indoor pool & restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy! One year lease required. Requirements: monthly income should be 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check. The apartment is disinfected and available for in-person tours by appointment only.