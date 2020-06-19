All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

705 QUACKENBOS NW

705 Quackenbos Street Northwest · (202) 335-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful, recently renovated basement unit with lots of natural light, in a quiet neighborhood with a separate entrance. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. No pets allowed! All utilities included. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. Off street parking, in unit washer/dryer and a 15 minute walk to metro, grocery stores, Sunday farmers market, shops, library, indoor pool & restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy! One year lease required. Requirements: monthly income should be 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check. The apartment is disinfected and available for in-person tours by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have any available units?
705 QUACKENBOS NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have?
Some of 705 QUACKENBOS NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 QUACKENBOS NW currently offering any rent specials?
705 QUACKENBOS NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 QUACKENBOS NW pet-friendly?
No, 705 QUACKENBOS NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW offer parking?
Yes, 705 QUACKENBOS NW does offer parking.
Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 QUACKENBOS NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have a pool?
Yes, 705 QUACKENBOS NW has a pool.
Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have accessible units?
No, 705 QUACKENBOS NW does not have accessible units.
Does 705 QUACKENBOS NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 QUACKENBOS NW does not have units with dishwashers.
