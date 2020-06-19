705 QUACKENBOS NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Beautiful, recently renovated basement unit with lots of natural light, in a quiet neighborhood with a separate entrance. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. No pets allowed! All utilities included. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. Off street parking, in unit washer/dryer and a 15 minute walk to metro, grocery stores, Sunday farmers market, shops, library, indoor pool & restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy! One year lease required. Requirements: monthly income should be 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check. The apartment is disinfected and available for in-person tours by appointment only.