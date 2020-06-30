All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NORTHWEST 1003

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
ON PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW / HEART OF PENN QUARTER NEAR CAFES, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS / GREAT VIEW / FULL SERVICE TROPHY BUILDING: 1 BR/BA with private balcony overlooking DC skyline and partial Pennsylvania Ave view. Eastern exposure with sunrise sun. Kitchen fully renovated with S/S appliances, new kitchen cabinets, marble counter top , new fixtures and recessed lighting. Full-service luxury building with 24 hr security, concierge, on-site management. Included in the lease: X-finity Comcast premium cable, hi-level WI-FI, water and sewer. Enjoy a furnished roof top furnished deck with heated pool, on-site fitness room with weights, and running machines. Parking available on site for $265 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

