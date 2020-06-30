701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NORTHWEST 1003

Amenities

ON PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW / HEART OF PENN QUARTER NEAR CAFES, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS / GREAT VIEW / FULL SERVICE TROPHY BUILDING: 1 BR/BA with private balcony overlooking DC skyline and partial Pennsylvania Ave view. Eastern exposure with sunrise sun. Kitchen fully renovated with S/S appliances, new kitchen cabinets, marble counter top , new fixtures and recessed lighting. Full-service luxury building with 24 hr security, concierge, on-site management. Included in the lease: X-finity Comcast premium cable, hi-level WI-FI, water and sewer. Enjoy a furnished roof top furnished deck with heated pool, on-site fitness room with weights, and running machines. Parking available on site for $265 a month.