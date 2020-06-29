Amenities

Top two floors of a spacious sunlit row home on a fantastic block at the heart of Bloomingdale. Three 3 bedrooms located on the top level incl. a master suite; all with great closet space. Two full sized bathrooms and a powder room. There is potential for a 4th bedroom for slightly higher rent. Gourmet kitchen: granite countertops; island; stainless steel appliances; gas range. Two private decks with views of downtown DC and the Washington Monumen. High ceilings (9 ft+) and exposed brick walls. Full size washer/dryer. Central heat and air conditioning. Off street parking available for an additional fee. Managed by the owner so no dealing with impersonal management companies. The house is located 1 BLOCK to restaurants (Tyber Creek, Bacio Pizza, Aroi Thai, Red Hen), grocery stores, bars (Boundary Stone, Showtime), a yoga studio, dry cleaners, and more! Big Bear Cafe is a 5 minute walk away. This is a wonderful neighborhood with a just right mix of community and retail. 12 min. walk to Shaw/Howard metro, 1 mile to Rhode Island Ave metro.