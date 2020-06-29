All apartments in Washington
70 T NW
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM

70 T NW

70 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

70 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Top two floors of a spacious sunlit row home on a fantastic block at the heart of Bloomingdale. Three 3 bedrooms located on the top level incl. a master suite; all with great closet space. Two full sized bathrooms and a powder room. There is potential for a 4th bedroom for slightly higher rent. Gourmet kitchen: granite countertops; island; stainless steel appliances; gas range. Two private decks with views of downtown DC and the Washington Monumen. High ceilings (9 ft+) and exposed brick walls. Full size washer/dryer. Central heat and air conditioning. Off street parking available for an additional fee. Managed by the owner so no dealing with impersonal management companies. The house is located 1 BLOCK to restaurants (Tyber Creek, Bacio Pizza, Aroi Thai, Red Hen), grocery stores, bars (Boundary Stone, Showtime), a yoga studio, dry cleaners, and more! Big Bear Cafe is a 5 minute walk away. This is a wonderful neighborhood with a just right mix of community and retail. 12 min. walk to Shaw/Howard metro, 1 mile to Rhode Island Ave metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 T NW have any available units?
70 T NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 T NW have?
Some of 70 T NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 T NW currently offering any rent specials?
70 T NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 T NW pet-friendly?
No, 70 T NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 70 T NW offer parking?
Yes, 70 T NW offers parking.
Does 70 T NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 T NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 T NW have a pool?
No, 70 T NW does not have a pool.
Does 70 T NW have accessible units?
No, 70 T NW does not have accessible units.
Does 70 T NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 T NW does not have units with dishwashers.
