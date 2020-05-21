689 Anacostia Ave, NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking playground garage hot tub pet friendly

4 Bedroom - Spacious Great Home for Entertaining! - This home is of newer construction featuring an open floor plan, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with an island.

4 Beds

2.5 Baths

3 Finished Levels

2 Car Garage

Double Ovens

Alarm System



8 minute walk to the Minnesota Ave Metro Orange and Blue Lines

1 minute from 295 Freeway

5 minutes from H St featuring restaurants, shops, nightlife and more

Steps away from Pike Trail

1 minute from Anacostia Bike Trail

Minutes from The Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens

The neighborhood also features a playground and 3 schools

Coming Soon Unity Medical Urgent Care

Schools- Thomas Neville Elementary, Cesar Chavez Charter Middle School, Woodson High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5276559)