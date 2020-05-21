689 Anacostia Ave, NE

Amenities
4 Bedroom - Spacious Great Home for Entertaining! - This home is of newer construction featuring an open floor plan, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with an island.
4 Beds
2.5 Baths
3 Finished Levels
2 Car Garage
Double Ovens
Alarm System
8 minute walk to the Minnesota Ave Metro Orange and Blue Lines
1 minute from 295 Freeway
5 minutes from H St featuring restaurants, shops, nightlife and more
Steps away from Pike Trail
1 minute from Anacostia Bike Trail
Minutes from The Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
The neighborhood also features a playground and 3 schools
Coming Soon Unity Medical Urgent Care
Schools- Thomas Neville Elementary, Cesar Chavez Charter Middle School, Woodson High School
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5276559)