Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

689 Anacostia Ave, NE

689 Anacostia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

689 Anacostia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 Bedroom - Spacious Great Home for Entertaining! - This home is of newer construction featuring an open floor plan, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen with an island.
4 Beds
2.5 Baths
3 Finished Levels
2 Car Garage
Double Ovens
Alarm System

8 minute walk to the Minnesota Ave Metro Orange and Blue Lines
1 minute from 295 Freeway
5 minutes from H St featuring restaurants, shops, nightlife and more
Steps away from Pike Trail
1 minute from Anacostia Bike Trail
Minutes from The Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
The neighborhood also features a playground and 3 schools
Coming Soon Unity Medical Urgent Care
Schools- Thomas Neville Elementary, Cesar Chavez Charter Middle School, Woodson High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5276559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have any available units?
689 Anacostia Ave, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have?
Some of 689 Anacostia Ave, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Anacostia Ave, NE currently offering any rent specials?
689 Anacostia Ave, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Anacostia Ave, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE is pet friendly.
Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE offer parking?
Yes, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE offers parking.
Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have a pool?
No, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE does not have a pool.
Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have accessible units?
No, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Anacostia Ave, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Anacostia Ave, NE has units with dishwashers.

