6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED HOUSE Completely renovated! Solid all brick home from the 1930's with original doors and trim work maintained. Brand new 2 system HVAC. All new plumbing. New electric heavy up fuse box. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refinished hardwood floors, new baths, new replacement windows. Walkout level basement. Front porch and rear deck. Fenced yard. Detached garage and shed. 1 block to Safeway and CVS. 3 blocks to Walter Reed Complex. 3/4 mile to Takoma Park Metro