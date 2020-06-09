All apartments in Washington
Location

6621 Piney Branch Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED HOUSE Completely renovated! Solid all brick home from the 1930's with original doors and trim work maintained. Brand new 2 system HVAC. All new plumbing. New electric heavy up fuse box. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refinished hardwood floors, new baths, new replacement windows. Walkout level basement. Front porch and rear deck. Fenced yard. Detached garage and shed. 1 block to Safeway and CVS. 3 blocks to Walter Reed Complex. 3/4 mile to Takoma Park Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have any available units?
6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have?
Some of 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
