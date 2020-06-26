All apartments in Washington
6314 33RD ST NW
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:56 AM

6314 33RD ST NW

6314 33rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6314 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, renovated Farm House with high ceilings, generous room sizes, front and back staircases, heart of pine floors located in desirable Chevy Chase, DC on a quiet street yet walking distance to Lafayette Elementary School and Park/Broad Branch Market! 1 block to 2 Metro buses, 4 blocks to Rock Creek Park. Large entry foyer with 2 closets, enormous living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with bay window (could seat 12), family room with new powder room, eat-in white kitchen with stainless steel appliances (Viking range, GE Fridge & Dishwasher), honed granite counters and island, back hall mudroom with bench and tons of storage, and a fabulous rear screened porch that runs the width of the house! 5 large bedrooms upstairs and 2 newer baths. Lower level with rec room, laundry, 3rd full bath and amazing storage. Double pane replacement windows throughout. Radiator heat and new dual zone central AC. Minimum 12 month lease up to 4 year lease. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 33RD ST NW have any available units?
6314 33RD ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 33RD ST NW have?
Some of 6314 33RD ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 33RD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
6314 33RD ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 33RD ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 6314 33RD ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6314 33RD ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 6314 33RD ST NW offers parking.
Does 6314 33RD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 33RD ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 33RD ST NW have a pool?
No, 6314 33RD ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 6314 33RD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 6314 33RD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 33RD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 33RD ST NW has units with dishwashers.
