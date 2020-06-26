6314 33RD ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Gorgeous, renovated Farm House with high ceilings, generous room sizes, front and back staircases, heart of pine floors located in desirable Chevy Chase, DC on a quiet street yet walking distance to Lafayette Elementary School and Park/Broad Branch Market! 1 block to 2 Metro buses, 4 blocks to Rock Creek Park. Large entry foyer with 2 closets, enormous living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with bay window (could seat 12), family room with new powder room, eat-in white kitchen with stainless steel appliances (Viking range, GE Fridge & Dishwasher), honed granite counters and island, back hall mudroom with bench and tons of storage, and a fabulous rear screened porch that runs the width of the house! 5 large bedrooms upstairs and 2 newer baths. Lower level with rec room, laundry, 3rd full bath and amazing storage. Double pane replacement windows throughout. Radiator heat and new dual zone central AC. Minimum 12 month lease up to 4 year lease. Available July 1st.