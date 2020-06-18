All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

629 Jefferson St, NW

629 Jefferson Street NW · (301) 806-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Lovely semi-detached home with 3 spacious bedrooms+den, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, hardwood floors, large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen breakfast bar & ceramic floor, separate dining room, Florida/Sun room, 9'+ ceilings, entry level basement, home warranty, insulated windows/screens, washer/dryer and fenced in property. Non-Central Air and Radiator Heat. Rent includes parking and and trash removal. Located in Petworth's Brightwood Park subdivision. Close to stores, schools and public transportation. Pets are allowed on a case by case with an additional deposit fee.

Apply Now: http://cmsolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Jefferson St, NW have any available units?
629 Jefferson St, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Jefferson St, NW have?
Some of 629 Jefferson St, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Jefferson St, NW currently offering any rent specials?
629 Jefferson St, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Jefferson St, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Jefferson St, NW is pet friendly.
Does 629 Jefferson St, NW offer parking?
Yes, 629 Jefferson St, NW does offer parking.
Does 629 Jefferson St, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Jefferson St, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Jefferson St, NW have a pool?
No, 629 Jefferson St, NW does not have a pool.
Does 629 Jefferson St, NW have accessible units?
No, 629 Jefferson St, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Jefferson St, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Jefferson St, NW has units with dishwashers.
