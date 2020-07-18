All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106

629 Constitution Avenue Northeast · (202) 338-5000
Location

629 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Beautiful and bright studio-loft available in trendy Capitol Hill NE. This gem has an open kitchen plan, beautifully redone bathroom with dueling shower heads, built in bookshelves, and plenty of storage both in the unit and in basement storage area.

Located on the first floor, for easy access and egress. HVAC installed for maximum comfort, and in-unit W/D.

1st Month's Rent and Security Deposit due at time of lease signing. $400 Move-in fee to condo association required. No pets, please. No applications for lease terms less than one year, please.
This building was once the Lincoln Central Telephone Office and was one of six fireproof telephone buildings built circa 1906.

The building was probably designed by the New York firm of Edlitz and McKensey as the place of employment for manual telephone operators. This call switching became automated by the 1930s. In the 1970s a new switching station was built on 7th Street NE between Constitution Ave. and A Street NE, just around the corner. In 1985 the architects Zinser & Dunn Associates adapted the building into residences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have any available units?
629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 currently offering any rent specials?
629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 pet-friendly?
No, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 offer parking?
No, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 does not offer parking.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have a pool?
No, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 does not have a pool.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have accessible units?
No, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106 has units with air conditioning.
