629 Constitution Avenue NE, #106

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful and bright studio-loft available in trendy Capitol Hill NE. This gem has an open kitchen plan, beautifully redone bathroom with dueling shower heads, built in bookshelves, and plenty of storage both in the unit and in basement storage area.



Located on the first floor, for easy access and egress. HVAC installed for maximum comfort, and in-unit W/D.



1st Month's Rent and Security Deposit due at time of lease signing. $400 Move-in fee to condo association required. No pets, please. No applications for lease terms less than one year, please.

This building was once the Lincoln Central Telephone Office and was one of six fireproof telephone buildings built circa 1906.



The building was probably designed by the New York firm of Edlitz and McKensey as the place of employment for manual telephone operators. This call switching became automated by the 1930s. In the 1970s a new switching station was built on 7th Street NE between Constitution Ave. and A Street NE, just around the corner. In 1985 the architects Zinser & Dunn Associates adapted the building into residences.