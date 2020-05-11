624 IRVING STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated and move in ready row-home in Columbia Heights! Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors, tons of storage space and newly remodeled bathrooms. Fully finished basement with full bathroom, rec room, den space and laundry room. Newly installed windows, HVAC, appliances and tankless water heater. Fully fenced front yard with balcony space off of main level and storage space on ground level. Off-street and secure parking in rear (enough for 2-3 cars!) Prime location with easy access to Metro (0.6 miles to Columbia Heights or Petworth), shops, restaurants & more! 3D Tour offered here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AfnuXG9YpAG&mls=1