Home
/
Washington, DC
/
624 IRVING STREET NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

624 IRVING STREET NW

624 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

624 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated and move in ready row-home in Columbia Heights! Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors, tons of storage space and newly remodeled bathrooms. Fully finished basement with full bathroom, rec room, den space and laundry room. Newly installed windows, HVAC, appliances and tankless water heater. Fully fenced front yard with balcony space off of main level and storage space on ground level. Off-street and secure parking in rear (enough for 2-3 cars!) Prime location with easy access to Metro (0.6 miles to Columbia Heights or Petworth), shops, restaurants & more! 3D Tour offered here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AfnuXG9YpAG&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 IRVING STREET NW have any available units?
624 IRVING STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 IRVING STREET NW have?
Some of 624 IRVING STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 IRVING STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
624 IRVING STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 IRVING STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 624 IRVING STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 624 IRVING STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 624 IRVING STREET NW offers parking.
Does 624 IRVING STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 IRVING STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 IRVING STREET NW have a pool?
No, 624 IRVING STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 624 IRVING STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 624 IRVING STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 624 IRVING STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 IRVING STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

