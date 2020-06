Amenities

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rowhouse conveniently located in Brightwood. This home features gleaming hardwoods, updated kitchen and fresh paint, beautiful front porch and backyard area. All utilities included in this beautiful home. Conveniently located to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and bars too numerous to mention. Please contact Chris Cunningham at Renters Warehouse at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.