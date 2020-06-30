611 D ST SE #4E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sun-filled 2 bedroom 2 bath on the top floor located in Eastern Market. Mint condition! Like New! Never rented. Open and bright. Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooking. Wood floors throughout. 2 large bedrooms. Walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Assigned 1 Car Garage space. Very close to Eastern Market Metro. Minutes to shops and restaurants. Pets case by case. Vouchers Accepted. Prefer 2 year lease. Available Now! Apply online at Long & Foster. A Must See!