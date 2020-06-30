Sun-filled 2 bedroom 2 bath on the top floor located in Eastern Market. Mint condition! Like New! Never rented. Open and bright. Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooking. Wood floors throughout. 2 large bedrooms. Walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Assigned 1 Car Garage space. Very close to Eastern Market Metro. Minutes to shops and restaurants. Pets case by case. Vouchers Accepted. Prefer 2 year lease. Available Now! Apply online at Long & Foster. A Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 D ST SE #4E have any available units?
611 D ST SE #4E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 D ST SE #4E have?
Some of 611 D ST SE #4E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 D ST SE #4E currently offering any rent specials?
611 D ST SE #4E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 D ST SE #4E pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 D ST SE #4E is pet friendly.
Does 611 D ST SE #4E offer parking?
Yes, 611 D ST SE #4E offers parking.
Does 611 D ST SE #4E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 D ST SE #4E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 D ST SE #4E have a pool?
No, 611 D ST SE #4E does not have a pool.
Does 611 D ST SE #4E have accessible units?
No, 611 D ST SE #4E does not have accessible units.
Does 611 D ST SE #4E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 D ST SE #4E has units with dishwashers.
