609 Elliott Street NE

Gorgeous renovated 3 BR/2.5 BA 3-level row house walking distance from Atlas District. Gleaming HW floors, granite counters, and SS appliances. Sunroom off kitchen. Fully finished basement with full bath. 2 car garage.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenants.

Parking: 2 Car garage

No Smoking

Pets: No pets allowed



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



