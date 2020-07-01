609 Elliott Street NE

Amenities
Gorgeous renovated 3 BR/2.5 BA 3-level row house walking distance from Atlas District. Gleaming HW floors, granite counters, and SS appliances. Sunroom off kitchen. Fully finished basement with full bath. 2 car garage.
A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.
Utilities: All utilities paid by tenants.
Parking: 2 Car garage
No Smoking
Pets: No pets allowed
Schedule a Showing Today!
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-618-4210
Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Over Hood Microwave, Radiant Heat, Garage, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Basement