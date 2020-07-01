All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:47 PM

609 Elliott Street NE

609 Elliott St NE · No Longer Available
Location

609 Elliott St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovated 3 BR/2.5 BA 3-level row house walking distance from Atlas District. Gleaming HW floors, granite counters, and SS appliances. Sunroom off kitchen. Fully finished basement with full bath. 2 car garage.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenants.
Parking: 2 Car garage
No Smoking
Pets: No pets allowed

Schedule a Showing Today!
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-618-4210

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Over Hood Microwave, Radiant Heat, Garage, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Elliott Street NE have any available units?
609 Elliott Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Elliott Street NE have?
Some of 609 Elliott Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Elliott Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
609 Elliott Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Elliott Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Elliott Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 609 Elliott Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 609 Elliott Street NE offers parking.
Does 609 Elliott Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Elliott Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Elliott Street NE have a pool?
No, 609 Elliott Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 609 Elliott Street NE have accessible units?
No, 609 Elliott Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Elliott Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Elliott Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

