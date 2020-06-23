607 Browns Court, SE

Amenities

2 Bed/1 Bath in Eastern Market! - 2BR 1BA townhouse just steps from Eastern Market, Metro, and all the delights of Capitol Hill. Wood floors in Living/Dining and Bedrooms/Hallways. Wood burning fireplace. Gas cooking. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in apartment.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. ***Chatel Real Estate is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider ***

Tenants requirements include minimum of 3x monthly rent and minimum FICO credit score of 650



Please contact Peter Chan with inquiries at peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5033678)