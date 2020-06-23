All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

607 Browns Court, SE

607 Browns Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

607 Browns Court Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath in Eastern Market! - 2BR 1BA townhouse just steps from Eastern Market, Metro, and all the delights of Capitol Hill. Wood floors in Living/Dining and Bedrooms/Hallways. Wood burning fireplace. Gas cooking. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in apartment.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. ***Chatel Real Estate is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider ***
Tenants requirements include minimum of 3x monthly rent and minimum FICO credit score of 650

Please contact Peter Chan with inquiries at peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5033678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Browns Court, SE have any available units?
607 Browns Court, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Browns Court, SE have?
Some of 607 Browns Court, SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Browns Court, SE currently offering any rent specials?
607 Browns Court, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Browns Court, SE pet-friendly?
No, 607 Browns Court, SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 607 Browns Court, SE offer parking?
No, 607 Browns Court, SE does not offer parking.
Does 607 Browns Court, SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Browns Court, SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Browns Court, SE have a pool?
No, 607 Browns Court, SE does not have a pool.
Does 607 Browns Court, SE have accessible units?
No, 607 Browns Court, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Browns Court, SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Browns Court, SE has units with dishwashers.
