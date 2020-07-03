All apartments in Washington
605 P St Unit: 211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 P St Unit: 211

605 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

605 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright Studio fully furnished, all utilities included. 300 sq. ft, with one private modern bathroom, Flat Screen TV, DVD player, Coffee maker, small fridge, microwave and elfa closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with rain shower head. Lots of space. Washer and Dryer in the basement, large fully equipped kitchen is shared with other units on the main level of building. Furnished lounge in building. Furnished deck with grill off of the kitchen. Near grocery store, three blocks from Metro, night life, restaurants. Walk to Chinatown, Convention Center, City Market at O and just blocks from U street.
Features:

Unit Accommodates: 1
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: By Request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Maid service: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
Flat Screen TV: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Building
Deck
Garden
Wireless Internet
Everything Included
Elfa Closets
Movie Channels
Great Location
Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

