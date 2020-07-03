603 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Unit features floor to ceiling windows with great light and W/D in unit. Building has several amenities including 24-hour security and concierge. Coffee, gym, and onsite dry cleaning available. It also features a rooftop deck with a pool and grills.



The unit has a walk-in closet in the bedroom, and two additional closets in the main living area. The kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances.



Move-in date is flexible and Im offering to waive the move-in and application fees in addition to $100 off the first months rent payment.



All you need is renters insurance and decent credit.