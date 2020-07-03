All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 603 2nd Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
603 2nd Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 2nd Street NE

603 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

603 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit features floor to ceiling windows with great light and W/D in unit. Building has several amenities including 24-hour security and concierge. Coffee, gym, and onsite dry cleaning available. It also features a rooftop deck with a pool and grills.

The unit has a walk-in closet in the bedroom, and two additional closets in the main living area. The kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances.

Move-in date is flexible and Im offering to waive the move-in and application fees in addition to $100 off the first months rent payment.

All you need is renters insurance and decent credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 2nd Street NE have any available units?
603 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 603 2nd Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
603 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 603 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 603 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 603 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 603 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 2nd Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 603 2nd Street NE has a pool.
Does 603 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 603 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University