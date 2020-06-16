602 Totten Pl NE.

Amenities

Brand New Bright 3 Bedroom in Fort Totten - Garage Parking Included! - Be the first to live in this brand new three level rowhome in Fort Totten, with hardwood flooring throughout, great windows, and plenty of space - this beautiful home is not to be missed!



The main floor features an open living room with plenty of space for an entertainment area and dining area. The living room leads on to the gleaming kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, amazing stone countertops, an oversized island, plenty of cabinet space, and leads to a balcony off the kitchen. It is the perfect space for entertaining! A half bath rounds out this level.



Head upstairs to find the master bedroom, with a great walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks and amazing stone tiled shower. Continue to the second bedroom, also with it's own bathroom and great closet space. On the lower level you will find the third bedroom, which has a connected bathroom, and access to the garage.



This property is nestled just a short walk to Fort Totten, which has access to the yellow/green and red metro lines. The path to the metro is right outside your door! Walmart and Yes! Organic Market are close by for your grocery needs, and Brookland and Catholic University are close by.



Security deposit equal to one month rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water is $100 flat fee per month. Garage parking included. Cats and small dogs are welcome!



