All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
602 Totten Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
602 Totten Pl NE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

602 Totten Pl NE

602 Totten Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

602 Totten Pl NE, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Bright 3 Bedroom in Fort Totten - Garage Parking Included! - Be the first to live in this brand new three level rowhome in Fort Totten, with hardwood flooring throughout, great windows, and plenty of space - this beautiful home is not to be missed!

The main floor features an open living room with plenty of space for an entertainment area and dining area. The living room leads on to the gleaming kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, amazing stone countertops, an oversized island, plenty of cabinet space, and leads to a balcony off the kitchen. It is the perfect space for entertaining! A half bath rounds out this level.

Head upstairs to find the master bedroom, with a great walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks and amazing stone tiled shower. Continue to the second bedroom, also with it's own bathroom and great closet space. On the lower level you will find the third bedroom, which has a connected bathroom, and access to the garage.

This property is nestled just a short walk to Fort Totten, which has access to the yellow/green and red metro lines. The path to the metro is right outside your door! Walmart and Yes! Organic Market are close by for your grocery needs, and Brookland and Catholic University are close by.

Security deposit equal to one month rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water is $100 flat fee per month. Garage parking included. Cats and small dogs are welcome!

(RLNE5066967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 602 Totten Pl NE have any available units?
602 Totten Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Totten Pl NE have?
Some of 602 Totten Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Totten Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
602 Totten Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Totten Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Totten Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 602 Totten Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 602 Totten Pl NE offers parking.
Does 602 Totten Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Totten Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Totten Pl NE have a pool?
No, 602 Totten Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 602 Totten Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 602 Totten Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Totten Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Totten Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University