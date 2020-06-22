60 V St NW B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Upscale New Apartment For Rent: 60 V ST NW - Property Id: 240555



60 V Street, NW, Unit B -- Centrally located in the heart of DC in the historic Bloomingdale Neighborhood



Rent: $2,100.00 Monthly

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

FREE -- ADT Security System

FREE -- WiFi/Internet

FREE -- Premium Cable TV (Netflix, Sports package)

Private Security Entrances

Full Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinets & Countertop Space

Deep Double Sink

“Over the Range” Microwave

Full size Convection Stove

Washer/Dryer (IN UNIT)

Dishwasher

Refrigerator has water Dispenser & Automatic Ice maker

Ceramic Tile Floors



LOCATION:

WALK - 2 Block to Capitol Bikeshare Station

METRO Stations -- Walk - 15 Mins to Red Lines (NOMA & Rhode Island) & Green Line (Shaw-Howard)

METRO Buses -- Walk 1Block to Bus Stops: North Capitol St. & Rhode Island Ave

Walk 10 Mins to: Howard University & Wash. Hosp. Cntr.

Drive - 10 to 25 Mins to most DMV Military Installations

Lease - Military Waiver Clause

Off-street parking: $25 per month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240555

No Pets Allowed



