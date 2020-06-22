60 V St NW B

Amenities
Upscale New Apartment For Rent: 60 V ST NW - Property Id: 240555
60 V Street, NW, Unit B -- Centrally located in the heart of DC in the historic Bloomingdale Neighborhood
Rent: $2,100.00 Monthly
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
FREE -- ADT Security System
FREE -- WiFi/Internet
FREE -- Premium Cable TV (Netflix, Sports package)
Private Security Entrances
Full Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinets & Countertop Space
Deep Double Sink
“Over the Range” Microwave
Full size Convection Stove
Washer/Dryer (IN UNIT)
Dishwasher
Refrigerator has water Dispenser & Automatic Ice maker
Ceramic Tile Floors
LOCATION:
WALK - 2 Block to Capitol Bikeshare Station
METRO Stations -- Walk - 15 Mins to Red Lines (NOMA & Rhode Island) & Green Line (Shaw-Howard)
METRO Buses -- Walk 1Block to Bus Stops: North Capitol St. & Rhode Island Ave
Walk 10 Mins to: Howard University & Wash. Hosp. Cntr.
Drive - 10 to 25 Mins to most DMV Military Installations
Lease - Military Waiver Clause
Off-street parking: $25 per month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240555
Property Id 240555
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847188)