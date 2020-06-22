All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 60 V St NW B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
60 V St NW B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

60 V St NW B

60 V St NW · (202) 255-5335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

60 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Upscale New Apartment For Rent: 60 V ST NW - Property Id: 240555

60 V Street, NW, Unit B -- Centrally located in the heart of DC in the historic Bloomingdale Neighborhood

Rent: $2,100.00 Monthly
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
FREE -- ADT Security System
FREE -- WiFi/Internet
FREE -- Premium Cable TV (Netflix, Sports package)
Private Security Entrances
Full Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinets & Countertop Space
Deep Double Sink
“Over the Range” Microwave
Full size Convection Stove
Washer/Dryer (IN UNIT)
Dishwasher
Refrigerator has water Dispenser & Automatic Ice maker
Ceramic Tile Floors

LOCATION:
WALK - 2 Block to Capitol Bikeshare Station
METRO Stations -- Walk - 15 Mins to Red Lines (NOMA & Rhode Island) & Green Line (Shaw-Howard)
METRO Buses -- Walk 1Block to Bus Stops: North Capitol St. & Rhode Island Ave
Walk 10 Mins to: Howard University & Wash. Hosp. Cntr.
Drive - 10 to 25 Mins to most DMV Military Installations
Lease - Military Waiver Clause
Off-street parking: $25 per month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240555
Property Id 240555

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 V St NW B have any available units?
60 V St NW B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 V St NW B have?
Some of 60 V St NW B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 V St NW B currently offering any rent specials?
60 V St NW B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 V St NW B pet-friendly?
No, 60 V St NW B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 60 V St NW B offer parking?
Yes, 60 V St NW B does offer parking.
Does 60 V St NW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 V St NW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 V St NW B have a pool?
No, 60 V St NW B does not have a pool.
Does 60 V St NW B have accessible units?
No, 60 V St NW B does not have accessible units.
Does 60 V St NW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 V St NW B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 60 V St NW B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity