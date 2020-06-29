60 G ST SW #A

Amenities

This End Unit TownHome LOCATION in Capitol Park can't be beat. Bright spaces with floor to Ceiling Windows. Large Bedrooms, LOTS of Closets and TWO FULL baths. It' so lucky to have a LIGHT FILLED end too. Covered Entrance. Large Upper 17' wide Deck over looks trees and has West/South views. Pleasant outdoor room for dining and relaxing and reading. PLUS PARKING SPACE # 13 is first on the Right after you pass arched doorway to unit. Two Large bedrooms, Two Fulls baths Beautifully PAINTED and shiny wood floors for your immediate move in. You'll be just a few block to the New DC WHARF and 2 Metros: Waterfront 1/2 mile and L'Enfant (5 lines) 3/4 mile . Seriously the NEW SouthWest LIFESTYLE is the place to be !! Water/Gas/assigned parking Included too.