/
Washington, DC
/
60 G ST SW #A
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

60 G ST SW #A

60 G Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

60 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
This End Unit TownHome LOCATION in Capitol Park can't be beat. Bright spaces with floor to Ceiling Windows. Large Bedrooms, LOTS of Closets and TWO FULL baths. It' so lucky to have a LIGHT FILLED end too. Covered Entrance. Large Upper 17' wide Deck over looks trees and has West/South views. Pleasant outdoor room for dining and relaxing and reading. PLUS PARKING SPACE # 13 is first on the Right after you pass arched doorway to unit. Two Large bedrooms, Two Fulls baths Beautifully PAINTED and shiny wood floors for your immediate move in. You'll be just a few block to the New DC WHARF and 2 Metros: Waterfront 1/2 mile and L'Enfant (5 lines) 3/4 mile . Seriously the NEW SouthWest LIFESTYLE is the place to be !! Water/Gas/assigned parking Included too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 G ST SW #A have any available units?
60 G ST SW #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 G ST SW #A have?
Some of 60 G ST SW #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 G ST SW #A currently offering any rent specials?
60 G ST SW #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 G ST SW #A pet-friendly?
No, 60 G ST SW #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 60 G ST SW #A offer parking?
Yes, 60 G ST SW #A offers parking.
Does 60 G ST SW #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 G ST SW #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 G ST SW #A have a pool?
No, 60 G ST SW #A does not have a pool.
Does 60 G ST SW #A have accessible units?
No, 60 G ST SW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 60 G ST SW #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 G ST SW #A has units with dishwashers.
