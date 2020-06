Amenities

Immaculate townhouse style condo in historic row house ON LOGAN CIRCLE WITH PARKING available immediately. Updated modern kitchen with corian counters. Water, Sewer garbage/recycle removal included. Pets are case by case.Frequent Metro buses just outside front door!~ Short walk to Whole Foods. Two blocks to the heart of 14th St. Walkscore a 97!