6 Girard St NE Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

GREAT PRICE!!



Newly renovated furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom BRIGHT English basement located in the Edgewood neighborhood of DC!! This unit is not your typical English basement as there is so much natural light!

All utilities included (water, solar power, and high speed internet). Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



Features:

- Open floor plan

- Separate dining room

- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets

- Lots of storage space!

- Master bedroom has good closet space

- Recessed lighting throughout

- Recently completely renovated

- Granite countertops

- Washer/dryer

- Dishwasher

- Easy street parking



House is completely solar powered with solar panels on the roof!!



Location:

-20 minute walk to downtown Brookland AND downtown Bloomingdale including Red Hen, Pub and the People, Busboys and Poets, Brookland Pint, & Pizza, and so many more

- 20 minute walk to Brookland Metro Station, - At the H1, H2, H3, H4 bus stops to Columbia Heights and Brookland in 5 mins, and 80 busses - routes that go directly downtown

- 2.5 miles to the US Capitol Building - you can see it down the street



AVAILABLE JULY 15TH!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4977175)