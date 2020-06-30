All apartments in Washington
5909 Clay Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

5909 Clay Street

5909 Clay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Clay Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
***MOVE IN READY***
***NEW TO MARKET***
***NEWLY RENOVATED ***
***CAPITOL HEIGHTS METRO STATION***
***FREE UTILITIES***

5909 Clay Street, North East, Washington DC are Very Large and Newly Renovated Free Utility Efficiency, Efficiency, One, and Two Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access

5909 Clay Street, North East, Washington DC (Capitol Heights Metro Station)
***Apartment #103 now available $854***

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

