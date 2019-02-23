5730 Utah Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Wonderful Location, 4 BR, 3.5 BA, Spacious Rooms - Property Id: 185079



Great location for this 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home~Wood floors in the Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room and Bedrooms~Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Area~Family room and Living Room have a back to back Wood Burning Fireplace~Large Bay Window in the Living Room and great Natural Light coming in the home~Parking Driveway and Street Parking available~Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! Separate lower level entrance, with 2 rooms, laundry room and full bath~ Sorry, no pets, no smoking~Available!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185079

No Pets Allowed



