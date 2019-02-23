All apartments in Washington
5730 Utah Ave NW

5730 Utah Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5730 Utah Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful Location, 4 BR, 3.5 BA, Spacious Rooms - Property Id: 185079

Great location for this 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home~Wood floors in the Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room and Bedrooms~Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Area~Family room and Living Room have a back to back Wood Burning Fireplace~Large Bay Window in the Living Room and great Natural Light coming in the home~Parking Driveway and Street Parking available~Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! Separate lower level entrance, with 2 rooms, laundry room and full bath~ Sorry, no pets, no smoking~Available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185079
Property Id 185079

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5379511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Utah Ave NW have any available units?
5730 Utah Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 Utah Ave NW have?
Some of 5730 Utah Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Utah Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Utah Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Utah Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Utah Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5730 Utah Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5730 Utah Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5730 Utah Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5730 Utah Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Utah Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5730 Utah Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Utah Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5730 Utah Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Utah Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5730 Utah Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

