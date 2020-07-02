57 FRANKLIN STREET NE

Amenities

This newly renovated house is in a perfect location. You will have convenient access to two metro stations (Brookland or Rhode Island Avenue), lots of buses ample street parking and nice yard space (with a private porch). This very spacious well laid out four bedroom house is prefect for single family or to share. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Enjoy lots of green space in this renovated 3 level house located on a quiet tree lined street. Centrally located in DC near Veterans hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Children's Medical Center and three major Universities. Live near shops, grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance or a quick drive away. Commuting with DC or to MD and VA is easy via car or public transport (within walking distance or a brief bus ride) to the red line Metro.This house offers: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Full size basement with a family room, Manicured front and back yards (with an enclosed porch), Newly renovated with modern kitchen, wood floors and fresh paint.One year lease preferred, ready for an immediate move in! Some listing photos include virtual staging.