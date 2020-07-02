All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

57 FRANKLIN STREET NE

57 Franklin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

57 Franklin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated house is in a perfect location. You will have convenient access to two metro stations (Brookland or Rhode Island Avenue), lots of buses ample street parking and nice yard space (with a private porch). This very spacious well laid out four bedroom house is prefect for single family or to share. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Enjoy lots of green space in this renovated 3 level house located on a quiet tree lined street. Centrally located in DC near Veterans hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Children's Medical Center and three major Universities. Live near shops, grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance or a quick drive away. Commuting with DC or to MD and VA is easy via car or public transport (within walking distance or a brief bus ride) to the red line Metro.This house offers: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Full size basement with a family room, Manicured front and back yards (with an enclosed porch), Newly renovated with modern kitchen, wood floors and fresh paint.One year lease preferred, ready for an immediate move in! Some listing photos include virtual staging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have any available units?
57 FRANKLIN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
57 FRANKLIN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

