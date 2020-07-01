5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3

Amenities
Beautiful restored Apartment on quiet Block - Property Id: 178259
Beautiful high-end 2 bedrooms -2 bath unit with every amenities for upscale comfort and city living. Stainless Steele appliances in an open spacious gourmet kitchen. The bathrooms are bright, contemporary and well pointed. High ceilings with lots of lights. Potential rear parking available.High in washer and dryer in each unit. Wonderful quiet block with caring neighbors. Secured building. Private parking space in the rear for $50.00 monthly. However, there is on-street parking available on the block.THERE ARE 2 UNITS AVAILABLE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178259
Property Id 178259
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5368571)