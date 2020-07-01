All apartments in Washington
Location

5619 1st Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful restored Apartment on quiet Block - Property Id: 178259

Beautiful high-end 2 bedrooms -2 bath unit with every amenities for upscale comfort and city living. Stainless Steele appliances in an open spacious gourmet kitchen. The bathrooms are bright, contemporary and well pointed. High ceilings with lots of lights. Potential rear parking available.High in washer and dryer in each unit. Wonderful quiet block with caring neighbors. Secured building. Private parking space in the rear for $50.00 monthly. However, there is on-street parking available on the block.THERE ARE 2 UNITS AVAILABLE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178259
Property Id 178259

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5368571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have any available units?
5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have?
Some of 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 offers parking.
Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have a pool?
No, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have accessible units?
No, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 1st Pl NW 1 and 3 has units with dishwashers.

