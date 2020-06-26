Amenities

5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 Available 07/25/19 Lovely Chevy Chase Condo! Parking and All Utilities included!! - With tons of large windows throughout, this bright Chevy Chase condo is a dream! The unit features wooden floors throughout with convenient built-ins and custom color. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, sleek wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Just beyond is the graciously sized living room -- great for formal and casual entertaining alike. Both bedrooms are spacious and could fit a large bed, dresser, and chair. A totally renovated bright white bathroom rounds out the space nicely. There is free laundry on the ground floor and an assigned parking spot in the back of the building is included!



Located in Chevy Chase DC, this unit offers neighborhood charm and city living alike. You're about a 10-15 min walk away from the Friendship Heights metro, not to mention the plentiful bus lines right at your doorstep on Connecticut Ave, so commuting is a breeze. Grab your morning breakfast at Pumpernickels Bagelry -- a neighborhood favorite. Pop up the street on a lazy afternoon and catch the matinee showing at the historic Avalon Theatre (the caf there even offers wine!) or head a few blocks south and enjoy a cold beer and slice of heavenly pizza at Comet Ping Pong -- the perfect spot to hang outdoors in the warm weather ahead.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All utilities (gas, water, and electric) are included! Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4328282)