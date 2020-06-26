All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302

5431 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5431 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 Available 07/25/19 Lovely Chevy Chase Condo! Parking and All Utilities included!! - With tons of large windows throughout, this bright Chevy Chase condo is a dream! The unit features wooden floors throughout with convenient built-ins and custom color. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, sleek wooden cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Just beyond is the graciously sized living room -- great for formal and casual entertaining alike. Both bedrooms are spacious and could fit a large bed, dresser, and chair. A totally renovated bright white bathroom rounds out the space nicely. There is free laundry on the ground floor and an assigned parking spot in the back of the building is included!

Located in Chevy Chase DC, this unit offers neighborhood charm and city living alike. You're about a 10-15 min walk away from the Friendship Heights metro, not to mention the plentiful bus lines right at your doorstep on Connecticut Ave, so commuting is a breeze. Grab your morning breakfast at Pumpernickels Bagelry -- a neighborhood favorite. Pop up the street on a lazy afternoon and catch the matinee showing at the historic Avalon Theatre (the caf there even offers wine!) or head a few blocks south and enjoy a cold beer and slice of heavenly pizza at Comet Ping Pong -- the perfect spot to hang outdoors in the warm weather ahead.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All utilities (gas, water, and electric) are included! Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4328282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have any available units?
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have?
Some of 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University