540 HOBART PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated, sun-drenched federal town house for rent in the heart of Columbia Heights and the Georgia Avenue corridor (Park View). Modern finishes surround. 2 Large Bedrooms, one full bath and plenty of storage. Open concept living/ dining. Kitchen features a gas range and stainless steel appliances. In home washer/dryer. Beautifully maintained back yard/ an entertainer's dream. Steps away from Columbia Heights metro, U street Corridor, major bus-lines, Colony Club, Midlands Beer Garden, NUvegan, Sonny's Pizza, Call Your Mother Deli and much much more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in the middle of all of the excitement!!!