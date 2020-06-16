All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 540 HOBART PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
540 HOBART PLACE NW
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

540 HOBART PLACE NW

540 Hobart Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

540 Hobart Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated, sun-drenched federal town house for rent in the heart of Columbia Heights and the Georgia Avenue corridor (Park View). Modern finishes surround. 2 Large Bedrooms, one full bath and plenty of storage. Open concept living/ dining. Kitchen features a gas range and stainless steel appliances. In home washer/dryer. Beautifully maintained back yard/ an entertainer's dream. Steps away from Columbia Heights metro, U street Corridor, major bus-lines, Colony Club, Midlands Beer Garden, NUvegan, Sonny's Pizza, Call Your Mother Deli and much much more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in the middle of all of the excitement!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have any available units?
540 HOBART PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have?
Some of 540 HOBART PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 HOBART PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
540 HOBART PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 HOBART PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 540 HOBART PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 540 HOBART PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 HOBART PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 540 HOBART PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 540 HOBART PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 540 HOBART PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 HOBART PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University