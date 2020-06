Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

1 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment in Deanwood. Great Street. Quiet, with many renovations. The apartment includes granite counter-tops, dishwasher, laundry unit, and small patio in the back. Wont be available to view until 15 May but we a re scheduling now. This one wont last.