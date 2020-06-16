Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming and quintessentially Capitol Hill, this Federal style 4 bedroom rowhouse is located in what is perhaps the best location on the Hill in the Historic District of Capitol Hill: two blocks from Capitol South Metro and Library of Congress and short walk from bustling Navy Yard neighborhood, 10 min walk to Eastern Market and 2 min walk to soon to open Whole Foods market. Original wood floors, great natural light, large living room with gas burning fireplace, equally expansive dining room with beautiful hand painted mural, updated kitchen ( with original tin ceiling) with granite counters and stainless appliances including gas stove and dishwasher, washer/dryer, 3 bedrooms on the second floor and 4th bedroom in the finished basement, private patio in the rear. Kitchen and all bathrooms are updated. Nice place and in the middle-of-everything while at the same time on a quiet block. In bounds for Brent Elementary School.

Owner pays for gas