All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 526 1st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
526 1st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

526 1st

526 1st St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

526 1st St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming and quintessentially Capitol Hill, this Federal style 4 bedroom rowhouse is located in what is perhaps the best location on the Hill in the Historic District of Capitol Hill: two blocks from Capitol South Metro and Library of Congress and short walk from bustling Navy Yard neighborhood, 10 min walk to Eastern Market and 2 min walk to soon to open Whole Foods market. Original wood floors, great natural light, large living room with gas burning fireplace, equally expansive dining room with beautiful hand painted mural, updated kitchen ( with original tin ceiling) with granite counters and stainless appliances including gas stove and dishwasher, washer/dryer, 3 bedrooms on the second floor and 4th bedroom in the finished basement, private patio in the rear. Kitchen and all bathrooms are updated. Nice place and in the middle-of-everything while at the same time on a quiet block. In bounds for Brent Elementary School.
Owner pays for gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 1st have any available units?
526 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 1st have?
Some of 526 1st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 1st currently offering any rent specials?
526 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 1st pet-friendly?
No, 526 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 526 1st offer parking?
No, 526 1st does not offer parking.
Does 526 1st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 1st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 1st have a pool?
No, 526 1st does not have a pool.
Does 526 1st have accessible units?
No, 526 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 526 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 1st has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University