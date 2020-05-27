Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

526 13th St. SE #B Available 04/18/20 Amazing Loft Residence in Heart of Capitol Hill - 2000 square feet of living space!



This home has too many features to list! Hardwood floors throughout this beautiful contemporary condo with all high end finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide loads of natural light. Open concept main level: living room with fireplace and built-in shelves. Chef caliber kitchen with stainless steel, top of the line appliances, granite counters, gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with 20ft ceilings! Rear family room with custom built in cabinets walks out to back porch.



Floating stairwell takes you up to the second floor; office in between the two master suites with stunning en-suite bathrooms. Both bedrooms large enough to accommodate a king sized bed! Front balcony, rear porch and lower level parking spot included! Washer / Dryer in unit.



Fantastic location! Walk to Potomac Avenue and Eastern Market Metros. Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, parks all nearby!



Pets case by case with owner approval. One small dog allowed.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $156,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $3900

Security Deposit: $3900 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 04/18/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays water, electric, and gas.



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



No Cats Allowed



