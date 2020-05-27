All apartments in Washington
526 13th St. SE #B
526 13th St. SE #B

526 13th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

526 13th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
526 13th St. SE #B Available 04/18/20 Amazing Loft Residence in Heart of Capitol Hill - 2000 square feet of living space!

This home has too many features to list! Hardwood floors throughout this beautiful contemporary condo with all high end finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide loads of natural light. Open concept main level: living room with fireplace and built-in shelves. Chef caliber kitchen with stainless steel, top of the line appliances, granite counters, gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with 20ft ceilings! Rear family room with custom built in cabinets walks out to back porch.

Floating stairwell takes you up to the second floor; office in between the two master suites with stunning en-suite bathrooms. Both bedrooms large enough to accommodate a king sized bed! Front balcony, rear porch and lower level parking spot included! Washer / Dryer in unit.

Fantastic location! Walk to Potomac Avenue and Eastern Market Metros. Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, parks all nearby!

Pets case by case with owner approval. One small dog allowed.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $156,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $3900
Security Deposit: $3900 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 04/18/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays water, electric, and gas.

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 13th St. SE #B have any available units?
526 13th St. SE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 13th St. SE #B have?
Some of 526 13th St. SE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 13th St. SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
526 13th St. SE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 13th St. SE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 13th St. SE #B is pet friendly.
Does 526 13th St. SE #B offer parking?
Yes, 526 13th St. SE #B offers parking.
Does 526 13th St. SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 13th St. SE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 13th St. SE #B have a pool?
No, 526 13th St. SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 526 13th St. SE #B have accessible units?
No, 526 13th St. SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 526 13th St. SE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 13th St. SE #B does not have units with dishwashers.

