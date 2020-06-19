525 WATER STREET SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill

FOR LEASE! Street Level Unit - Modern 920 SF 2BR/2BA condo w/ cozy and inviting living room and gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and dining area, washer & dryer in unit, master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet, and beautiful bathrooms. Building features private outdoor areas for grilling, serene courtyard, party room, and 24-hour gym room. Parking spot not included, but available for a separate monthly fee. Only 5-minute walk to Waterfront Metro Station, shopping, restaurants, and bar areas at the Wharf. Safeway grocery store just at the corner. Furniture available with rental fee if desired. Tenant pays for the electric utility bill. Monthly rental fee includes water, gas, trash, and common area maintenance fees.