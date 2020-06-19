All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:51 AM

525 WATER STREET SW

525 Water Street Southwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Water Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
FOR LEASE! Street Level Unit - Modern 920 SF 2BR/2BA condo w/ cozy and inviting living room and gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and dining area, washer & dryer in unit, master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet, and beautiful bathrooms. Building features private outdoor areas for grilling, serene courtyard, party room, and 24-hour gym room. Parking spot not included, but available for a separate monthly fee. Only 5-minute walk to Waterfront Metro Station, shopping, restaurants, and bar areas at the Wharf. Safeway grocery store just at the corner. Furniture available with rental fee if desired. Tenant pays for the electric utility bill. Monthly rental fee includes water, gas, trash, and common area maintenance fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 WATER STREET SW have any available units?
525 WATER STREET SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 WATER STREET SW have?
Some of 525 WATER STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 WATER STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
525 WATER STREET SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 WATER STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW does offer parking.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have a pool?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
