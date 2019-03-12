All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:56 PM

5231 8th St North West

5231 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5231 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this STUNNING Fully Renovated 3Bed /2.5Bath Rowhome in sought after Petworth! This amazing home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Luxury open kitchen with bright white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone countertops! Spacious back patio â perfect for entertaining during the summer! Master suite with dual vanities. Private parking. Fenced backyard. Across the street from a soccer field. Plenty of dining and nightlife nearby! Near public transit. WalkScore 86! Pets welcome! Available to move in First week of July! Separate renter in basement. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 8th St North West have any available units?
5231 8th St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 8th St North West have?
Some of 5231 8th St North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 8th St North West currently offering any rent specials?
5231 8th St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 8th St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 8th St North West is pet friendly.
Does 5231 8th St North West offer parking?
Yes, 5231 8th St North West offers parking.
Does 5231 8th St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 8th St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 8th St North West have a pool?
Yes, 5231 8th St North West has a pool.
Does 5231 8th St North West have accessible units?
No, 5231 8th St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 8th St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5231 8th St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
