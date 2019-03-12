5231 8th St North West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pet friendly

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this STUNNING Fully Renovated 3Bed /2.5Bath Rowhome in sought after Petworth! This amazing home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Luxury open kitchen with bright white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone countertops! Spacious back patio â perfect for entertaining during the summer! Master suite with dual vanities. Private parking. Fenced backyard. Across the street from a soccer field. Plenty of dining and nightlife nearby! Near public transit. WalkScore 86! Pets welcome! Available to move in First week of July! Separate renter in basement. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856. Equal Housing Opportunity