522 21st Street NW 704.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Monroe House - Property Id: 227581



Spacious and very sunny L Shape Studio Furnished at the Monroe House. Perfect located in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Steps away from all the major buildings of GWU, GW Hospital, World Bank, State Department and across from the Red Cross HQ. Close to the Metro and Whole Foods. Views to the Jefferson Monument.



Brand new kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances. Remodeled bathroom and 2 huge closets in its own separated area. Freshly painted. Secure Building with laundry facilities and on-site Manager, Roof top terrace to enjoy July 4th fireworks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227581

Property Id 227581



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815552)