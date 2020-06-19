522 21st Street NW 704.

Amenities
Monroe House - Property Id: 227581
Spacious and very sunny L Shape Studio Furnished at the Monroe House. Perfect located in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Steps away from all the major buildings of GWU, GW Hospital, World Bank, State Department and across from the Red Cross HQ. Close to the Metro and Whole Foods. Views to the Jefferson Monument.
Brand new kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances. Remodeled bathroom and 2 huge closets in its own separated area. Freshly painted. Secure Building with laundry facilities and on-site Manager, Roof top terrace to enjoy July 4th fireworks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227581
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815552)