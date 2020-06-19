All apartments in Washington
522 21st Street NW 704

522 21st Street Northwest · (202) 641-4250
Location

522 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Monroe House - Property Id: 227581

Spacious and very sunny L Shape Studio Furnished at the Monroe House. Perfect located in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Steps away from all the major buildings of GWU, GW Hospital, World Bank, State Department and across from the Red Cross HQ. Close to the Metro and Whole Foods. Views to the Jefferson Monument.

Brand new kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances. Remodeled bathroom and 2 huge closets in its own separated area. Freshly painted. Secure Building with laundry facilities and on-site Manager, Roof top terrace to enjoy July 4th fireworks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227581
Property Id 227581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 522 21st Street NW 704 have any available units?
522 21st Street NW 704 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 21st Street NW 704 have?
Some of 522 21st Street NW 704's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 21st Street NW 704 currently offering any rent specials?
522 21st Street NW 704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 21st Street NW 704 pet-friendly?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 522 21st Street NW 704 offer parking?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 does not offer parking.
Does 522 21st Street NW 704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 21st Street NW 704 have a pool?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 does not have a pool.
Does 522 21st Street NW 704 have accessible units?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 21st Street NW 704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 21st Street NW 704 does not have units with dishwashers.

