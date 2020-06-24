All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5212 Blaine St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5212 Blaine St North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5212 Blaine St North East

5212 Blaine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5212 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This property will not last long, its a wonderful renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath house that has new floors and fresh paint through out the property. This property is very spacious and has plenty of room for your family and has a great dining room with a separate living room. 5212 Blaine Street Northeast is a 14 minute walk from the Blue Metrorail Blue Line and the Silver Metrorail Silver Line at the BENNING RD METRO STATION stop. This location is in the Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Kelly Miller Recreation Center, Kelly Miller Pool and Triangle. Please let me know if you have any questions Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Blaine St North East have any available units?
5212 Blaine St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5212 Blaine St North East currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Blaine St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Blaine St North East pet-friendly?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East offer parking?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East have a pool?
Yes, 5212 Blaine St North East has a pool.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East have accessible units?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Blaine St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 Blaine St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University