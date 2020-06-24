5212 Blaine St North East

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This property will not last long, its a wonderful renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath house that has new floors and fresh paint through out the property. This property is very spacious and has plenty of room for your family and has a great dining room with a separate living room. 5212 Blaine Street Northeast is a 14 minute walk from the Blue Metrorail Blue Line and the Silver Metrorail Silver Line at the BENNING RD METRO STATION stop. This location is in the Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Kelly Miller Recreation Center, Kelly Miller Pool and Triangle. Please let me know if you have any questions Thanks