Amenities
5109 45th Street Northwest Available 08/16/19 Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA Home AU Park - This recently updated 4BD/3.5BA home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen and a fenced in backyard with green space. Residents of this tree-lined neighborhood in AU Park enjoy the convenience of shops and dining at Friendship Heights and Wisconsin Avenue nearby.
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Master ensuite with double bathroom vanities and fully tiled shower
-Semi finished basement with living area, bedroom, and full bath
-Oversized windows throughout that optimize natural light
-Small sunroom on main floor
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Fenced in backyard with green space
-Washer/dryer
-Walk In Closet
-Storage room
Nearby:
-Metro: Friendship Heights station (0.4mi), Tenleytown-AU station (0.8mi)
-Grocery: Whole Foods, Giant, Rodman's
-Restaurants: The Capital Grille, Sushiko, Yosaku, Tartufo
-Coffee: Coffee Nature, The Kindred Cup, Barlow, Peet's, Starbucks
*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4982475)