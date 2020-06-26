All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5109 45th Street Northwest

5109 45th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5109 45th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
bbq/grill
5109 45th Street Northwest Available 08/16/19 Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA Home AU Park - This recently updated 4BD/3.5BA home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen and a fenced in backyard with green space. Residents of this tree-lined neighborhood in AU Park enjoy the convenience of shops and dining at Friendship Heights and Wisconsin Avenue nearby.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Master ensuite with double bathroom vanities and fully tiled shower
-Semi finished basement with living area, bedroom, and full bath
-Oversized windows throughout that optimize natural light
-Small sunroom on main floor
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Fenced in backyard with green space
-Washer/dryer
-Walk In Closet
-Storage room

Nearby:
-Metro: Friendship Heights station (0.4mi), Tenleytown-AU station (0.8mi)
-Grocery: Whole Foods, Giant, Rodman's
-Restaurants: The Capital Grille, Sushiko, Yosaku, Tartufo
-Coffee: Coffee Nature, The Kindred Cup, Barlow, Peet's, Starbucks

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

