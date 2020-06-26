Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge bbq/grill

5109 45th Street Northwest Available 08/16/19 Beautiful 4BD/3.5BA Home AU Park - This recently updated 4BD/3.5BA home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen and a fenced in backyard with green space. Residents of this tree-lined neighborhood in AU Park enjoy the convenience of shops and dining at Friendship Heights and Wisconsin Avenue nearby.



Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Master ensuite with double bathroom vanities and fully tiled shower

-Semi finished basement with living area, bedroom, and full bath

-Oversized windows throughout that optimize natural light

-Small sunroom on main floor

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Fenced in backyard with green space

-Washer/dryer

-Walk In Closet

-Storage room



Nearby:

-Metro: Friendship Heights station (0.4mi), Tenleytown-AU station (0.8mi)

-Grocery: Whole Foods, Giant, Rodman's

-Restaurants: The Capital Grille, Sushiko, Yosaku, Tartufo

-Coffee: Coffee Nature, The Kindred Cup, Barlow, Peet's, Starbucks



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4982475)