51 Randolph Pl NW Unit 404

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bloomingdale Beauty w/ Parking Included! - This lovely junior one-bedroom is in a boutique condo building perfectly located in Bloomingdale. Enter the unit and find the open kitchen and living area, with gorgeous maple hardwood floors, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light, and charming exposed brick which continues throughout! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The bedroom has great inbuilt shelving for extra storage, and the full bathroom has stylish tiling and natural light. An in-unit combined washer/dryer (additional laundry units also in the basement), one off-street parking spot, and fabulous views to enjoy from the roof-top deck round out this great Bloomingdale gem.



Bloomingdale is one of the best neighborhoods in town. The blossoming restaurant scene gets national coverage and includes such favorites as the Red Hen and Boundary Stone. Big Bear Cafe is the go-to spot for caffeine and casual meals. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and Noma-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric. Pets welcome!



