All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261

506 Seward Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 Seward Square Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Welcome home to this charming and historic 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom apartment ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Beautiful fully-furnished apartment on the first floor with a large private deck, queen size bed, a fully equipped kitchen, all utilities and linens provided. Large fenced in backyard with pavers. All just within a short walking distance to everything from sightseeing, restaurants/coffee shops, and two Metro stops. Whether youre visiting the area, or staying for business, make yourself at home in this comfortable, private and beautifully furnished home.

Enjoy:
- Queen Bed
- Washer/dryer in unit
- 150 MB high speed internet
- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime
- Private balcony
- Hardwood floors
- Full Dining table
- Lots of Light
- Near Metro
- Great Location
- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants
- Wonderful apartment in the heart of Capitol Hill
- Private outdoor deck
- Washer & dryer in the unit for guests exclusive use
- Street parking - can get permit from the city using your lease
- High speed WiFi (150+ Mbps strong signal)

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street - with permit
View: city
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Air Conditioning: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
View: city
Patio
Fenced yard
Near Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have any available units?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have?
Some of 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 pet-friendly?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 offer parking?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 offers parking.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have a pool?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 does not have a pool.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have accessible units?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 261 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University