Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Charming light filled home steps away from the Fort Totten metro station. This unique apartment offers two level living, a gourmet kitchen, gleaming wood floors, in unit washer/dryer, two large bedrooms, sun filled living room, spacious den/office room, and lovely outdoor space! Designed as two master suites! Spacious city living at it's best! Landlord pays for water, gas, sewer, and trash.