Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:09 AM

504 Pennsylvania Ave NW

504 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

504 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Washington Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
This tastefully furnished studio apartment will make you feel right at home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Out studio apartment offers a cozy open plan kitchen and living space that is perfect for the professional on the go. The kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes. A large flatscreen HDTV rests on the wall beside the comfortable queen sized bed. The apartment offers a well sized desk and a buttery leather armchair in front of high windows for you to enjoy a view of the charming neighborhood while you work, dine, or relax. The full bath is all white and immaculately clean, including both a shower and bathtub. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats.

The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take a tour of our nations most venerable structures, then head to Yes! Organic Market to buy some groceries on your way home for dinner. On weekends, you can spend your day perusing the vibrant Eastern Market with a cup of coffee from Peregrine Espresso in hand. The property is conveniently located just a quick walk to the Capitol South Metro stop (Blue / Orange line, 5 blocks away) and the Eastern Market Metro stop (Blue / Orange line, 4 blocks away). Taxis and Uber are readily available in Capitol Hill, especially on major thoroughfares such as Pennsylvania Avenue. Ronald

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
504 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
504 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

