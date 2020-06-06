504 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

This tastefully furnished studio apartment will make you feel right at home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Out studio apartment offers a cozy open plan kitchen and living space that is perfect for the professional on the go. The kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes. A large flatscreen HDTV rests on the wall beside the comfortable queen sized bed. The apartment offers a well sized desk and a buttery leather armchair in front of high windows for you to enjoy a view of the charming neighborhood while you work, dine, or relax. The full bath is all white and immaculately clean, including both a shower and bathtub. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats.



The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take a tour of our nations most venerable structures, then head to Yes! Organic Market to buy some groceries on your way home for dinner. On weekends, you can spend your day perusing the vibrant Eastern Market with a cup of coffee from Peregrine Espresso in hand. The property is conveniently located just a quick walk to the Capitol South Metro stop (Blue / Orange line, 5 blocks away) and the Eastern Market Metro stop (Blue / Orange line, 4 blocks away). Taxis and Uber are readily available in Capitol Hill, especially on major thoroughfares such as Pennsylvania Avenue. Ronald