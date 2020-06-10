5037 Call Place Southeast

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. Hard wood floors, full kitchen with ample storage space, microwave, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, cable ready, central HVAC system, large closets. Off street parking space. Water is included; tenant will pay gas and electric.



