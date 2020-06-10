5037 Call Place Southeast

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. Hard wood floors, full kitchen with ample storage space, microwave, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, cable ready, central HVAC system, large closets. Off street parking space. Water is included; tenant will pay gas and electric.
Contact out Leasing Specialist!
(202) 562-2779
www.Robtco.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.