Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:28 PM

5037 Call Place Southeast

5037 Call Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Call Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. Hard wood floors, full kitchen with ample storage space, microwave, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, cable ready, central HVAC system, large closets. Off street parking space. Water is included; tenant will pay gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 Call Place Southeast have any available units?
5037 Call Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 Call Place Southeast have?
Some of 5037 Call Place Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 Call Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5037 Call Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 Call Place Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 5037 Call Place Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5037 Call Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 5037 Call Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 5037 Call Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 Call Place Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 Call Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 5037 Call Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5037 Call Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5037 Call Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 Call Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 Call Place Southeast has units with dishwashers.

