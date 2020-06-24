Rent Calculator
5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE
5030 South Dakota Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5030 South Dakota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have any available units?
5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 S DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
