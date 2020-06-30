4976 SARGENT RD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

This gorgeous all brick Smart home has everything a buyer wants! Situated in a quiet, established neighborhood, near great shops and restaurants. This well-appointed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement home exudes comfort, modern elegance, and privacy. Exercise your culinary skills in the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, a new Stainless Steel Samsung Smart refrigerator, microwave and oven plus tons of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the bonus room which can be used as a den, family room, or office. It is a perfect place to work or play. Entertaining or relaxation spaces flow outside to the sun deck with a wood fence for peaceful private outdoor environment. You'll also love the convenience of your own off-street parking spot in the rear. The home comes pre-wired for ADT pulse security system and a Ring video doorbell. This lovely home also offers gleaming hardwood floors, custom wood blinds and plantation shutters throughout. Hand crafted and intricately detailed wainscoting, chair rail and crown molding gives the living room and dining area a visual appealing finished look. The large finished lower level features high ceilings, ceramic tile flooring and a half bath. It is a great place to relax and entertain. The lower level laundry includes a new Samsung High Efficiency front load flex washer and dryer and plenty of shelves for supplies and storage. Other highlights include a welcoming, professionally landscaped yard with the Green, Yellow and Red Line Metro just minutes away. Make this beautiful house your new home!