4976 SARGENT RD NE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

4976 SARGENT RD NE

4976 Sargent Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4976 Sargent Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This gorgeous all brick Smart home has everything a buyer wants! Situated in a quiet, established neighborhood, near great shops and restaurants. This well-appointed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement home exudes comfort, modern elegance, and privacy. Exercise your culinary skills in the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, a new Stainless Steel Samsung Smart refrigerator, microwave and oven plus tons of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the bonus room which can be used as a den, family room, or office. It is a perfect place to work or play. Entertaining or relaxation spaces flow outside to the sun deck with a wood fence for peaceful private outdoor environment. You'll also love the convenience of your own off-street parking spot in the rear. The home comes pre-wired for ADT pulse security system and a Ring video doorbell. This lovely home also offers gleaming hardwood floors, custom wood blinds and plantation shutters throughout. Hand crafted and intricately detailed wainscoting, chair rail and crown molding gives the living room and dining area a visual appealing finished look. The large finished lower level features high ceilings, ceramic tile flooring and a half bath. It is a great place to relax and entertain. The lower level laundry includes a new Samsung High Efficiency front load flex washer and dryer and plenty of shelves for supplies and storage. Other highlights include a welcoming, professionally landscaped yard with the Green, Yellow and Red Line Metro just minutes away. Make this beautiful house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have any available units?
4976 SARGENT RD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have?
Some of 4976 SARGENT RD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4976 SARGENT RD NE currently offering any rent specials?
4976 SARGENT RD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 SARGENT RD NE pet-friendly?
No, 4976 SARGENT RD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE offer parking?
Yes, 4976 SARGENT RD NE offers parking.
Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4976 SARGENT RD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have a pool?
No, 4976 SARGENT RD NE does not have a pool.
Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have accessible units?
No, 4976 SARGENT RD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 SARGENT RD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4976 SARGENT RD NE does not have units with dishwashers.

