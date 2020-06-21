Amenities

Spacious, light-filled Rowhouse, 3 bed 2 bath home is perfect for living and working in the heart of DC. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. The basement features a family room, the laundry room, and a small kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced.



Nearby schools include Kennedy School, St. Anselm's Abbey School, and St. Anns High School. The closest grocery stores are 4 Seasons Convenience, Giant Food, and Walmart Supercenter. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Starbucks, and Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar. Nearby restaurants include Full Yum 2, McDonald's, and Leylas Cafe. 4961 12th St NE is near North Michigan Park, Fort Circle Park, and Fort Circle Park.



Parking: Street Parking

Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



