4961 12th St NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4961 12th St NE

4961 12th Street Northeast · (202) 618-4210
Location

4961 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious, light-filled Rowhouse, 3 bed 2 bath home is perfect for living and working in the heart of DC. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. The basement features a family room, the laundry room, and a small kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced.

Nearby schools include Kennedy School, St. Anselm's Abbey School, and St. Anns High School. The closest grocery stores are 4 Seasons Convenience, Giant Food, and Walmart Supercenter. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Starbucks, and Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar. Nearby restaurants include Full Yum 2, McDonald's, and Leylas Cafe. 4961 12th St NE is near North Michigan Park, Fort Circle Park, and Fort Circle Park.

Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Floors Hardwood, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 12th St NE have any available units?
4961 12th St NE has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 12th St NE have?
Some of 4961 12th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 12th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4961 12th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 12th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4961 12th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4961 12th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4961 12th St NE does offer parking.
Does 4961 12th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4961 12th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 12th St NE have a pool?
No, 4961 12th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4961 12th St NE have accessible units?
No, 4961 12th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 12th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 12th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
