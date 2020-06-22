4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace. The large chef's kitchen with a marble topped island and separate beverage refrigerator, opens to the family room, with a wall of windows looking out to the deck and expansive yard. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and two baths. The spa-like master bath has a dual vanity, tub, plus a separate tiled shower. Luxury finishes abound in this nicely appointed property on one of AU Park's best streets.