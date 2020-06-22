All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW

4715 Brandywine Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace. The large chef's kitchen with a marble topped island and separate beverage refrigerator, opens to the family room, with a wall of windows looking out to the deck and expansive yard. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and two baths. The spa-like master bath has a dual vanity, tub, plus a separate tiled shower. Luxury finishes abound in this nicely appointed property on one of AU Park's best streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have any available units?
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have?
Some of 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW does offer parking.
Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have a pool?
No, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW has units with dishwashers.
