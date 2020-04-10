All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

4708 3rd Pl NW #2

4708 3rd Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

4708 3rd Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 1 Bed + Den in Petworth - Inside this spacious 1 bedroom apartment youll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a den that can be used as an office or second bedroom. Living just minutes away from the trendy bars and restaurants on Upshur Street and Georgia Avenue, residents of this area also have easy access to downtown DC and Silver Spring.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Den (office or second bedroom)
-Hardwood flooring throughout
-Granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-New kitchen cabinets and tile backsplash
-Washer and dryer in-unit
-Security system with monitoring
-Central heat and air
-Plentiful parking
-Water, trash, WiFi and recycling included in rent

Nearby:
-Metro: About 1 mile to Georgia Ave-Petworth (Green and Yellow Lines) and Fort Totten (Green, Yellow, and Red Lines)
-Transit: Steps from bus lines 64, 63, 62
-Grocery: Avenue Market, Safeway, Yes! Organic Market
-Restaurants: Hitching Post, Taqueria Habanero, Highlands, Timber Pizza Company, Athena Grill, Homestead
-Coffee: Qualia Coffee, Culture Coffee Too, Colony Club

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4737728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have any available units?
4708 3rd Pl NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have?
Some of 4708 3rd Pl NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4708 3rd Pl NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 offers parking.
Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have a pool?
No, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 3rd Pl NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
