4708 3rd Pl NW #2

Updated 1 Bed + Den in Petworth - Inside this spacious 1 bedroom apartment youll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a den that can be used as an office or second bedroom. Living just minutes away from the trendy bars and restaurants on Upshur Street and Georgia Avenue, residents of this area also have easy access to downtown DC and Silver Spring.



Features:

-Den (office or second bedroom)

-Hardwood flooring throughout

-Granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances

-New kitchen cabinets and tile backsplash

-Washer and dryer in-unit

-Security system with monitoring

-Central heat and air

-Plentiful parking

-Water, trash, WiFi and recycling included in rent



Nearby:

-Metro: About 1 mile to Georgia Ave-Petworth (Green and Yellow Lines) and Fort Totten (Green, Yellow, and Red Lines)

-Transit: Steps from bus lines 64, 63, 62

-Grocery: Avenue Market, Safeway, Yes! Organic Market

-Restaurants: Hitching Post, Taqueria Habanero, Highlands, Timber Pizza Company, Athena Grill, Homestead

-Coffee: Qualia Coffee, Culture Coffee Too, Colony Club



